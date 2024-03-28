Glaucoma: The silent thief of sight

BENGALURU: Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases that cause damage to the optic nerve, which is the nerve that carries visual information from the eye to the brain. The damage is usually the result of increased pressure within the eye, which can be caused by a build-up of fluid that flows through the eye. It can cause irreversible vision loss and blindness if left untreated.

In India, the burden of glaucoma is 11.9 million, and the prevalence of blindness is 8.9 million. Glaucoma contributes to 12.8 per cent of blindness in India. Epidemiological studies on glaucoma involving adults aged 40 years and above have shown that glaucoma prevalence is between 2.7 and 4.3 per cent among Indians.

Risk

Above 40 years of age

Certain medical conditions such as hypertension and diabetes

Extreme myopia or hyperopia

Family history

Genetics

High intraocular pressure

Long-term corticosteroid use

Previous eye injury or surgery

Thinner corneas

Types of glaucoma

There are many types of glaucoma. Each type of glaucoma develops differently, but all of them place your vision at risk.

Open-angle glaucoma

Open-angle glaucoma, or primary open-angle glaucoma, is the most common form. Intraocular pressure rises because the fluid in your eye cannot drain properly. Eye pressure rises because of this fluid build-up, causing damage to the optic nerve. With time, this disease can lead to irreversible vision loss. Often it is detected late as the visual field loss is experienced in the later stage of the disease.

Angle-closure glaucoma

Angle-closure glaucoma is less common. It occurs when the drainage canals are completely or partially blocked. It can progress rapidly or gradually. A completely blocked-off drainage angle is called acute angle-closure glaucoma. This form of the disease is a medical emergency and can cause rapid vision loss. It has several early signs of development such as hazy or blurred vision, severe pain around the eyes and head, redness in the eye, coloured halos around lights, and nausea or vomiting alongside eye pain.