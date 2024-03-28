Ink in elegance

BENGALURU: To preserve the ancient art of calligraphy KC Janardhan, a hand lettering and calligraphy maestro recently conducted an Art of Writing session on the occasion of Meisterstück Fountain Pens by Montblanc completing 100 years on March 21 at The Conrad.

The session took everyone through the basics of handwriting and calligraphy techniques starting from the right way of holding a pen to the anatomy of letters, dubbed ‘alphabet engineering’. While the two-hour long session was in progress, Janardhan also shared an anecdote on how he was offered citizenship from three different countries because of his handwriting skills. “Getting things done is surprisingly easier when you have a good handwriting,” said the calligrapher. Apart from the benefits one has in the social context, there was also discussion around how the art of writing helps people to have better memory and cognitive skills.

While the attendees were curious to know if the expansion of digital art has negatively affected the practice of handwriting, the calligraphy expert chose to differ. He highlighted how people use electronic devices where they can draw or write something on the screen. “The means of writing might change, pen and paper may be replaced, but the art of writing will remain forever,” shared the expert, who also has a calligraphy museum J’s La Quill at Fort D Street. The museum aims to preserve the art of handwriting, lettering and calligraphy.