Bengaluru youth dies after his friend inserts air compressor hose into rectum ‘for fun’

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old youth working with an event management company died after his friend inserted an air compressor hose into his rectum “for fun” at a car service station in the city.

The accused put the hose pipe of the running machine into the victim’s rectum who had gone to the station to wash his friend’s bike. It is said that the high pressure air that entered the victim’s stomach severely damaged his intestine and other organs.

The victim, who fell unconscious, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. The incident happened on Monday and the victim died on Wednesday. Based on a complaint by his sister, Sampigehalli police registered a case and arrested the accused.

The victim has been identified as R Yogesh of Ashwath Nagar near Sampigehalli and the accused as Murali, an employee of CNS Car Spa in Thanisandra. Yogesh used to frequently meet Murali and other friends at the service station. On Monday around 7 pm, he went to the station to wash his friend’s bike.

When the victim, who was wearing shorts, was standing near the bike, the accused allegedly inserted the compressor hose into his rectum. When Yogesh did not return home, his sister Jayashree called him and she was informed that he was in hospital. When Jayashree rushed to the hospital, Yogesh told her what had happened to him.

On Tuesday morning, he developed breathlessness. He was immediately shifted to another hospital where he died around 9.30 am the next day.