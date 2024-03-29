Selection list of JEs goes missing from KPSC office

BENGALURU: A confidential file containing the selection list of Junior Engineers (JEs- Civil) of the Karnataka Slum Development Board (KSDB) has gone missing.

It was received by the office of the Secretary of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) at Udyog Soudha in the city on January 22.

Unable to find the file, the assistant secretary of KPSC lodged a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police. The file was prepared to comply with the directions issued by the High Court of Karnataka.

While allowing a petition questioning the additional selection list, the high court had directed the KPSC to consider the case of the petitioner for the post of junior engineer. Accordingly, steps were taken to prepare the selection list.

According to the FIR, the file was submitted on January 22 after preparing it in the Confidential Section - 3 of the KPSC office for further action.

The KPSC issued a memo on February 20 to all its sections to check if they had received the file accidentally. The memo stated that the file, if found, may be returned to Recruitment Section - 2.

When the file was not found, the KPSC issued a memorandum on February 26, constituting a team of officials/staff to visit every section to trace it and submit a report. However, the team informed the KPSC that it could not find the file. Thereafter, a show cause notice was issued to the officials and staff concerned as to why action should not be taken against them over the missing file.

Meanwhile, at the 36th meeting of the KPSC held on March 13, it was resolved to file a complaint with the jurisdictional police and place the report before it.