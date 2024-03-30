Bengaluru: Couple held for bid to murder aunt

BENGALURU: A 36-year-old woman and her husband were arrested for trying to kill her maternal aunt in RMC Yard police station limits. Annayamma, who did not have children, had taken care of her niece Sumitra since childhood.

She owned a residential building in Yeshwanthpur and was getting rent from it, so Sumitra and her husband Muniraju (37) planned to kill her and take possession of the property. But Annayamma survived the murder attempt, and filed a complaint against the couple.

Sumitra is the daughter of Annayamma’s sister. It was Annayamma who had got Sumitra and Muniraju married.

The couple, who worked at RMC Yard Market, hatched a murder plot and came to live with Annayamma in her house. They found out where she kept cash, gold and silver ornaments in the house.

On March 18, around 9.30 pm, the accused took their aunt to the market, on the pretext of seeking her help to get their payment from their employer. Midway, Sumitra returned home, leaving her husband with Annayamma. In the dark, Muniraju stabbed her from behind, but when she started screaming for help, he fled the spot. Annayamma, who was injured, rushed back home and found that cash, gold and silver ornaments were stolen.

RMC Yard police registered a case of attempt to murder (IPC 307) and house theft (IPC 379) and arrested the couple on Thursday. They recovered stolen property worth about Rs 8.7 lakh, including Rs 4.12 lakh in cash.

Investigations are on.