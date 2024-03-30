Bengaluru records 36.4°C, highest in last five years

BENGALURU: Bengaluru city on Friday recorded a maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius, which is the highest in the last five years. According to IMD, this is the fourth highest in the last 15 years and third highest in the last 10 years.

IMD has also issued a heatwave warning across Karnataka for the next three days. In Kalaburagi and Bagalkot, the maximum temperature was 40.9 and 40.6 degrees Celsius, respectively. A yellow alert has been issued for Kalaburagi, Raichur, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Bagalkot and Koppal.

“A heatwave alert and warning has been issued for March 29-31. There will also be a 2-3 degrees Celsius rise across interior Karnataka and a heatwave warning has also been issued for most parts of the state,” the IMD official said.

The all-time record for Bengaluru is 38.9 degrees Celsius, recorded on March 22, 1931.