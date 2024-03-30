Bengaluru: Retired police officer throws acid-like substance on son over property row

BENGALURU: A retired police sub-inspector is accused of throwing acid-like substances on one of his sons, after the latter demanded a share in the property on Monday. Along with the retired PSI, the police have arrested the older son and daughter in connection with the crime.

The accused have been identified as Ramakrishnaiah, a retried PSI, his older son Upendra, and daughter Kalavathi. The victim, Kiran, is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The incident took place at their residence on March 25, when there was a heated argument between Ramakrishnaiah and Kiran, after the latter demanded a share in the property, which is said to be in T Dasarahalli. During the argument, the retired PSI, Upendra and Kalavathi allegedly threw an acid-like substance at Kiran, injuring him. Kiran was swiftly rushed to a nearby hospital.

Due to the strong concentration of the acid-like substance, Kiran in all probability might lose vision in one of his eyes and suffer severe burns on his body, the police said, adding that they are investigating to ascertain what chemical was used in the alleged attack. Based on the victim’s complaint, the Bagalagunte police registered a case and arrested the three suspects.