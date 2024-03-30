No sympathy for police officer with no respect for law: Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court refused to quash criminal proceedings against inspector Harish V for allegedly damaging the reputation of the judiciary, by tearing a copy of anticipatory bail granted to an accused, throwing it on the floor, and abusing the sessions judge who granted bail.

The incident had taken place when Harish was sub-inspector at Sarjapura police station in 2021. “The petitioner, being a police officer, has defamed the court order, torn the court order and thrown the same on the floor and abused the sessions judge who granted anticipatory bail in filthy language. Such a police officer shall be tried and punished in accordance with law, and even the police department should have conducted a departmental inquiry against him. Such a person who has no respect for law cannot be shown any sympathy by court and it is not a fit case for quashing criminal proceedings against him,” said Justice K Natarajan, dismissing the petition filed by Harish.

The court noted that the two advocates who had recorded Harish’s behaviour on a mobile phone, deposed before the sessions court that they were eyewitnesses to the incident where the accused police officer was rude towards the court as well as complainant, Narayanaswamy alias JCB Narayan, and therefore, the petitioner is required to go for trial, the court added.

Harish challenged the criminal proceedings initiated against him before the magistrate court at Anekal on July 30, 2021, based on the private complaint filed by Narayanaswamy, who claims to be in the real estate business. He alleged that he was taken to Hulimavu police station by the inspector for inquiry in a case on July 10, 2021. Thereafter, he was brought to the DCP’s office at Koramangala where he was released on bail.

The complainant also stated that around 4pm that day, Harish came with police personnel to the DCP’s office to arrest him. The advocates informed Harish about the anticipatory bail granted to the complainant in the crime registered by Sarjapura police. Receiving the bail order copy, Harish allegedly tore it and threw it on the floor, stating that he was the judge for his police station and abused the judge who granted bail in filthy language. He allegedly told him he had to give bail and not any court. He also took the complainant to the police station and threatened him with a revolver, saying he would finish him off in an ‘encounter’ and bury the body.