Pandit Ravi Shankar was very funny but was the strictest teacher: Rishab Rikhiram Sharma

BENGALURU: Whenever sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma renders a melody, be it a rendition of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’s Pehla Nasha or the theme song of the 1972 classic The Godfather, it is always in an attempt to expand the horizons of Indian classical music. Performing in the city this weekend for a novel initiative of ‘Sitar for Mental Health’, Sharma reminisces about his first encounter with the instrument.

“My parents were more keen on teaching my elder brother. They won’t even let me touch the instrument. Now I think they were trying to play reverse psychology with me,” laughs Sharma. It was only when a damaged sitar returned from Switzerland, that Sharma’s intrigue transformed into fascination after seeing the process of the instrument being mended. “I was just watching the sitar for a couple of days, then on the third day I asked my dad if I could try it. He said okay and within a few minutes, I was playing songs on it. He finally decided to start teaching me the next day when I was 10 years old.”

Sharma’s talent soon caught the eye of sitar virtuoso late Pandit Ravi Shankar after a performance in Delhi in 2011, when a clip reached Shankar’s wife. Becoming the youngest and last disciple of the musical legend was completely unexpected for Sharma. “He was very funny but was the strictest teacher. I was just very scared of him whenever I would learn from him, but now I understand,” Sharma reflects, acknowledging the urgency with which Shankar imparted his knowledge, aware of his limited time at his age.

Having the responsibility of carrying forward the legacy of not just as the ‘disciple of Pandit Ravi Shankar’ but as the son of a family of respected instrument makers could become an overwhelming task. “He [Pt Ravi Shankar] would often tell me that I was probably his last disciple and I’m going to have to take this legacy forward. As a child, I didn’t understand the gravity of the situation. As I grow older, I see how big a responsibility it is,” shares Sharma, who performed during the first Deepavali party at the White House in 2022.