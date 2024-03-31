Cops bat for number plates for e-scooters in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In a bid to enhance road safety and curb crimes such as chain-snatching and robbery, the government has mandated High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) for all vehicles. However, concerns have arisen regarding certain electric scooters operating without displaying number plates.

Following incidents of e-bikes often seen violating traffic rules, the Bengaluru City Traffic Police wrote to the government, urging for necessary changes regarding e-scooters.

“Electric scooters with lesser power output should be mandated to carry number plates or be subject to specific regulations,” Kuldeep Kumar Jain, DCP - Traffic (East) said.

He further explained that according to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), electric two-wheelers with a power output below 250 watts and a top speed not greater than 30 kmph fall under the classification of electric scooters. These vehicles do not require a licence, helmet, or number plates to ride, and they are not registered under the RTO. He mentioned that the law enforcement authorities are carrying out an awareness drive for e-scooters, mostly used by delivery agents, to wear helmets, follow traffic rules, and not to ride on pavements.

Speaking about the challenges, the DCP said if these bicycles violate traffic rules, they cannot be identified as they lack number plates, and they cannot be penalised since they do not fall under the Motor Vehicle rules or traffic laws. However, though the government considers these vehicles as e-scooters, there is need to bring amendments to the law concerning them.

Anita Haddannavar, DCP Traffic (West), said e-scooters, like regular bicycles, typically don’t require number plates, yet riders are still obligated to adhere to traffic regulations. She further highlighted, “The government is planning to ban e-scooters. Although these vehicles may possess unique identifiers, tracking them can be a challenge, especially owing to a lack of visible identification markers.”

“The government has authorised the introduction of e-scooters as part of efforts to enhance accessibility and decrease reliance on petrol and diesel vehicles, thus curbing pollution and fostering eco-friendly practices. However, it’s imperative to note that operating without a number plate and violating traffic regulations is unlawful. While electric vehicles with higher power capabilities are equipped with number plates, the RTO and the government must mandate the issuance of number plates for e-scooters, especially considering the anticipated rise in their usage in the future,” traffic adviser and expert Prof MN Sreehari said.

Abhinav, a car showroom employee, mentioned that these bikes are used for deliveries and some offer pick-up and drop services. The bikes do not have number plates, which makes it easy for users to avoid police and CCTV. Though e-scooters have motors, the government sees them as regular bicycles. Hence, the government needs to make number plates mandatory for e-bikes, just as they do for other vehicles with HSRP plates.