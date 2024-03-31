Nimhans hosts special exhibition in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: To raise awareness about bipolar disorder and combat the social stigma surrounding mental health, the Department of Psychiatry at National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), in collaboration with other departments organized a special exhibition on World Bipolar Day on Saturday.

A series of informative content and interactive sessions kept the attendees engaged. They could explore more on bipolar disorder, its symptoms, treatment options, and ways to offer support to those affected by the condition.

Alongside the exhibition, the Department of Mental Health Education and the Department of Clinical Psychopharmacology and Neurotoxicology released an infographic video on Bipolar Affective Disorder in both English and Kannada. The initiative aimed to educate the public and provide them with valuable knowledge and resources.

NIMHANS Director Dr Pratima Murthy inaugurated the event and highlighted the significance of World Bipolar Day in combating the stigma surrounding mental health disorders. Dr Murthy said, “It is upon us to inspire and stand by those impacted by this disorder, affirming that they too can lead lives as fulfilling as anyone else.”