'33% of Indian couples with pregnancy loss showed more CPM levels': Redcliffe study

BENGALURU: Around 33 per cent of couples experiencing repeated pregnancy loss and primary infertility showed a higher prevalence of Chromosome Polymorphisms (CPM). The Redcliffe study analysed 700 couples diagnosed with recurrent pregnancy loss, across India, including Bengaluru, with an objective to investigate the prevalence and possible association of CPM with recurrent pregnancy loss patients.

“Chromosomal polymorphism (CPM) is the variation in the short arm and nucleolar organizing (NOR) region of the chromosome and is important for the possible association in couples experiencing recurrent pregnancy loss, unexplained infertility, and other reproductive failure or infertility,” said Dr Ashish Fauzdar, Head of Cytogenetics, Redcliffe Labs -- one of the research-driven pan-India diagnostics service providers.

“Traditionally, chromosome polymorphisms are considered normal variants without clinical significance, however, the Redcliffe study is the first to identify that CPM is significantly linked to recurrent pregnancy losses,” said Dr Fauzdar, who led the five-member team that carried out the study.