Bengaluru bitcoin scam: FSL, C-DAC reports say inspector tampered with data

BENGALURU: Reports of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and C-DAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing) received by the CID’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Bitcoin scam, disclosed that police inspector Prashanth Babu DM had tampered with electronic data.

Babu, who was in charge of the Technical Support Centre of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru, had tampered with data and caused the disappearance of vital evidence by creating extra files, after electronic devices such as MacBooks, laptops and others seized from the accused were brought for mirror imaging by the investigation officer, from court custody.

The CID had disclosed this in its statement of objections filed before Yashwanth Kumar, LI Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge, against the anticipatory bail petition filed by Prashanth Babu in a crime registered by CID with Cottonpet police, based on the FSL report. It disclosed that electronic devices such as laptops, MacBooks, mobile phones, pen drives, hard discs and cryptocurrency wallets seized in a crime registered with KG Nagar police in 2020, were tampered with.

The CID stated that Babu had expertise in handling digital devices and technical evidence. Investigating Officer Shridhar Poojar, after securing a MacBook and other electronic devices with permission from court, had forwarded them to the support centre on November 21, 2020, for mirror imaging, and received them on December 11, 2020.