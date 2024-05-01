Bengaluru minors threaten friend, extort money

BENGALURU: The RR Nagar police have arrested six miscreants, including two minors, who threatened their minor friend, an SSLC student, by saying they would inform his parents about his online gambling habit and share his obscene videos with them. The police recovered 302 gm of gold ornaments and over Rs 23 lakh in cash, totaling Rs 41 lakh from the accused.
The police identified the accused as Karthik Kumar (32) and Sunil (30) from Ganagavthi taluk in Koppal district and staying at RR Nagar, Veman (19), a resident of RR Nagar, and Vivek (19), a resident of Kengeri. Two minors were released on station bail. The police said the two minors threatened their classmate saying they would share his obscene videos with his parents and also tell them about his online gambling.
The scared SSLC student stole the gold ornaments and money from his house and gave it to them. When his parents found out about the missing gold ornaments after six months, the father asked his son and learnt about the threats from his friends. The victim’s father, a civil contractor, filed a complaint with the RR Nagar police on April 15, stating that after noticing the missing gold ornaments of his second daughter, he questioned his son. The victim’s family, originally from Tamil Nadu, is settled in RR Nagar for the last 30 years.
The police first arrested the two minors, whose interrogation led to the arrest of four others. “Among the four adults arrested, Veman knew the two minors and found out that they were getting money from some source of late. From them, he learnt about the victim’s weakness and he and the three others started blackmailing the boy. They collected around 600 gm of gold jewellery and cash from the boy on multiple occasions,” the police said.