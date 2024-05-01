Bengaluru minors threaten friend, extort money

The scared SSLC student stole the gold ornaments and money from his house and gave it to them. When his parents found out about the missing gold ornaments after six months, the father asked his son and learnt about the threats from his friends. The victim’s father, a civil contractor, filed a complaint with the RR Nagar police on April 15, stating that after noticing the missing gold ornaments of his second daughter, he questioned his son. The victim’s family, originally from Tamil Nadu, is settled in RR Nagar for the last 30 years.

The police first arrested the two minors, whose interrogation led to the arrest of four others. “Among the four adults arrested, Veman knew the two minors and found out that they were getting money from some source of late. From them, he learnt about the victim’s weakness and he and the three others started blackmailing the boy. They collected around 600 gm of gold jewellery and cash from the boy on multiple occasions,” the police said.