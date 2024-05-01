Bengaluru woman stab daughter to death over "poor results"

BENGALURU: Police investigation into the stabbing incident in Banashankari, in which a mother and daughter had stabbed each other and the daughter had died, revealed that the duo had fought over the PU results of the daughter, who had failed in five subjects.

Sahitya (19) was stabbed by her mother Padmaja (60) when a fight broke out between them at their house in Shastrinagar in Banashankari, on Monday evening. Padmaja, who was also stabbed by Sahitya, is undergoing treatment in hospital.

“Padmaja had lost her husband two years ago to cancer, and had sold his private company to fund her daughter’s education. She wanted her only daughter to study well and settle in life. However, the duo fought often over Sahitya’s poor academic performance. It escalated after she failed in five subjects in the recently held PU exams. A fight broke out over the same issue on Monday, and it turned violent when Padmaja stabbed her daughter, and in turn Sahitya stabbed her mother,” police said.

While Sahitya died due to her injuries, Padmaja’s liver was damaged and she is being treated in the ICU. Banashankari police have booked her for murder and are yet to question her.