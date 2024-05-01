Toxic trolls: What does the body shaming of UP board exam topper say about our social media society?

Divya Bhatia, a psychologist, highlights that social media is a double-edged sword. “It is not just about what you post but also about how it’s presented. For example, a shaving company’s print ad in support of Prachi read, ‘We hope you never get bullied into using your razor’. On one hand, it might sound like a compliment, but it is strategic placement of an advertisement. This kind of content has shifted the attention from her being a topper to her speaking about her physicality,” explains Bhatia.

While many may suggest ignoring and deleting comments that are irrelevant and abusive, there’s no doubt that these words put out in public are hurtful and linger in one’s mind. This is why Punitha Acharya, a dancer who also creates content along with her seven-year-old daughter Aryaa Sriram, has some ground rules she follows. “The child does not have access to the internet. I do show a few good and funny comments to encourage her but I put a heavy filter otherwise. Trolls can affect you personally but it is something that has to be dealt with,” says Acharya.

Sanjeevani Kothari, a social media manager, says that since these days people are consuming most of the information on social media, it does not take much time for trends to snowball into something big. “With the social media economy booming now, everything is content. Most people want to get on the bandwagon of anything that is trending. I am in no way saying that people who stood up for Prachi don’t mean it, but what I mean is that these are all the effects of social media,” explains Kothari.