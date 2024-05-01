Urban canines: The plight of dogs in the concrete jungle

BENGALURU: You must have seen them during your evening walks. Hefty dogs dragging homo sapiens along to sniff at a plant. Heads bent low in shame, well-fed, moisturised, in their own lane – minding their owners’ business. They are usually found in cities, dealing with the collective burdens of global warming and urban heat. It made me wonder – dogs are supposed to be descendents of wolves. How did they end up like this?
I have no anthropological experience to speak of. But I have been a lifelong friend of dogs. It’s a minor superpower - one that won’t be published about in comics or documented in billion-dollar movies. But it is one that gives me more joy than when Thanos eliminated half of the people in the universe. When I walk into any lane, the street dogs come to me with their tails wagging. When I meet pet dogs, their eyes seem to tell me all of their travails. Unlike with human beings, I am comfortable making eye contact and sitting silently with dogs.
I have no zoological experience to speak of. But my theory is that the pandemic did pet dogs in. While humans were suffering, apartment dogs must have noticed something was up! They’re descendents of shepherds from Germany and huskies of Siberia. Locked up in 1800 sq ft. flats, they must have let go of their basic instincts.
They wagged their tails at food delivery executives, and gleefully gobbled down pizzas and burgers – fast food that was too fast for their ancestral genetics. Unlike us, dogs don’t have gyms and motivational speakers. There’s no dog version of Eminem churning out mean bangers to work out to – even Snoop Dogg makes tracks for humans! Once a dog puts on weight, it is difficult to shed off the kilos. And before you know it, your ‘canine’ friend has become a ‘catwelve’!
As an animal lover, I don’t mean to fat shame these dogs. Neither do I vouch for unrealistic definitions of beauty for them. But when I meet these dogs, I can see in their eyes a definite desire to hop around and play. But unfortunately, the rigours of modern urban life have slowed down their bodies. I do a friendly wave, and watch their eyes dance about. Only for the owner to say “Rocky! No!!”. For the owners of fluffy dogs, there are other hazards on the road. Stray, ‘muggle’ dogs on the street love to mock the thoroughbreds – barking as if to show-off their independence. That they may not enjoy the riches of capitalism, but like proud Communists they have their dignity, and a sense of freedom (Till the municipality vehicle rounds them all up for sterilisation, at least!).
In my non-anthropological, non-zoological mind, I had divided dogs into these two categories – of the haves and the have nots. Those who live in air conditioned high-rises, and those who battle a hard life on the streets. This inequality always struck me as sad, till I met a third kind. The fluffy stray dogs! They can be found hanging about near shawarma and meat shops. While they have their individualistic freedom intact, they also benefit from the double bonanza of capitalism and human kindness.
The scriptures say that if we commit a lot of sins, we will be demoted to the life of animals. With my hedonistic lifestyle, I’m mentally prepared for a demotion. I only hope that I get to be born a stray dog near a shawarma centre. To enjoy food and freedom, and hopefully stay far away from the Municipality truck!
