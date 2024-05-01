Urban canines: The plight of dogs in the concrete jungle

BENGALURU: You must have seen them during your evening walks. Hefty dogs dragging homo sapiens along to sniff at a plant. Heads bent low in shame, well-fed, moisturised, in their own lane – minding their owners’ business. They are usually found in cities, dealing with the collective burdens of global warming and urban heat. It made me wonder – dogs are supposed to be descendents of wolves. How did they end up like this?

I have no anthropological experience to speak of. But I have been a lifelong friend of dogs. It’s a minor superpower - one that won’t be published about in comics or documented in billion-dollar movies. But it is one that gives me more joy than when Thanos eliminated half of the people in the universe. When I walk into any lane, the street dogs come to me with their tails wagging. When I meet pet dogs, their eyes seem to tell me all of their travails. Unlike with human beings, I am comfortable making eye contact and sitting silently with dogs.

I have no zoological experience to speak of. But my theory is that the pandemic did pet dogs in. While humans were suffering, apartment dogs must have noticed something was up! They’re descendents of shepherds from Germany and huskies of Siberia. Locked up in 1800 sq ft. flats, they must have let go of their basic instincts.

They wagged their tails at food delivery executives, and gleefully gobbled down pizzas and burgers – fast food that was too fast for their ancestral genetics. Unlike us, dogs don’t have gyms and motivational speakers. There’s no dog version of Eminem churning out mean bangers to work out to – even Snoop Dogg makes tracks for humans! Once a dog puts on weight, it is difficult to shed off the kilos. And before you know it, your ‘canine’ friend has become a ‘catwelve’!