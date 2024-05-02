Advancements in knee replacement surgery boost patient mobility and recovery

The current implants and the surgical techniques that are used enhance the patient outcomes and most of them are able to achieve sitting cross-legged by end of six weeks. These patients also can do most sporting activities such as tennis, badminton and running. Normally, they are advised against any contact sports such as football.

How can I enhance my recovery after knee surgery?

Faster recovery can be achieved by good muscle strengthening and increasing the muscle mass prior to the surgery. This helps patient to be back on their feet much faster and with less pain.

Does robotic knee replacement have a faster recovery compared to the conventional knee surgery?

According to the current evidences from the American Orthopaedic Association, European and national registry from UK, there is no clear evidence suggesting that the robotic surgery has a faster recovery. Hence, based on this evidence, the insurance companies do not approve robotic surgeries and the cost is borne by the patient themselves. The incision done for the conventional knee surgeries are much smaller compared to the robotic ones and hence the recovery is much faster .

Why do we need to spend on robotic knee surgery if the conventional one is safe?

A robotic knee surgery minimises errors in comparison to conventional for people who are newly trained in terms of knee surgeries or in cases of grossly deformed knees. The analogy for this is – why do we need navigation to drive? Because navigation helps safer driving for a new driver and minimises errors, the same way the new surgeon finds it safer.

Is there a difference between robotic and conventional knee replacement surgeries for walking faster?

The answer is no! Both robotic and conventional knee replacements have same preoperative recovery time. However, a few studies show minimal dissection and smaller incision during surgery make post recovery faster.

(The writer is additional director bone & joint surgery Fortis Hospital, Richmond Road)