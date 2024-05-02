Bengaluru men held for attacking friend with machete

BENGALURU: Shankarpuram police have arrested two persons for allegedly attacking their friend with a machete on April 28.

The accused have been identified as Shashank, 20, a resident of Chamarajpet, and his friend Chandan, 20, of KG Nagar.

The victim, Harshith Kumar, 20, sells decorative flowers along with his father near Uma Theatre on Bull Temple Road.

Shashank, who suspected Kumar of chatting with his girlfriend, wanted to check the latter’s mobile phone. But Kumar refused to give his phone to Shashank. However, when Shashank checked his girlfriend’s phone, he found some messages she and Kumar had exchanged.

Soon, Shashank hatched a plan to attack Kumar along with Chandan. Around 8:30pm on April 28, Shashank and Chandan went to Kumar’s shop and attacked him with a machete.

Kumar lost two fingers besides sustaining injuries on his right hand. As people gathered in front of the shop, the accused fled. Kumar was rushed to a nearby hospital. His parents filed a complaint with Shankarapuram police later.