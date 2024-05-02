Karnataka HC reverses acquittal, sentences Bengaluru man for killing mom

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court sentenced an alcohol addict to imprisonment for the period of detention of two years already undergone by him, and payment of Rs 10,000 as fine for murdering his 60-year-old mother for advising him to go to work, by kicking and attacking her with a wooden club, at Chadav village of Sampaje in Madikeri taluk.

To atone for his act, the man should tender community service like housekeeping, gardening, etc., in the Government Primary School at Sampaje, the court said.

The division bench of Justice KS Mudagal and Justice TG Shivashankare Gowda passed the order while partly allowing the appeal filed by Madikeri Rural police, questioning the acquittal of the accused Anil NB (37) by the trial court in Kodagu in March 2017, from charges of murder of his mother Gangamma.