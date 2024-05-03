After liquid nitrogen, doctors raise red flag on use of helium gas

BENGALURU: After liquid nitrogen, health experts have also raised concerns over the hazardous effects of helium gas, commonly pumped into balloons children play with and frequently inhaled nowadays for fun activities to momentarily change one’s voice.

“Inhaling helium fills the lungs and creates a diffusion gradient that depletes oxygen. Essentially, each breath of helium reduces the oxygen in the system. After inhaling helium, the body’s oxygen level can rapidly drop to dangerous levels within seconds,” a government hospital doctor, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE.

Dr Sachin D, Consultant, Interventional Pulmonology Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, Fortis Hospital, said that inhaling pure helium displaces oxygen, essential for body functions. This dilution of oxygen can result in hypoxia, characterised by dizziness, lightheadedness, and potentially unconsciousness, he added.

“The rapid decrease in oxygen is because helium does not trigger the body’s low oxygen warning system. Normally, bodies sense a drop in oxygen and increase breathing rate. Helium being lighter is easier to breathe, so the body does not perceive the danger and continues breathing normally which further allows oxygen levels to drop quickly,” Dr Sachin elaborated.