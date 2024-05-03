Bengaluru receives thundershowers after dry spell of 160 days

BENGALURU: After a prolonged hot and dry spell of 160 days, many parts of Bengaluru received thundershowers on Friday afternoon. The rainfall that occurred from 2.10 pm helped in dropping the maximum temperatures of the city.

According to officials in the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature usually would hover around 36-39 degree Celsius. However, after the presence of cloud cover and thundershowers, it dipped to 24 degree Celsius.

On Thursday evening, isolated areas in the City had experienced light to moderate rainfall. However, on Friday, Bengaluru, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Kolar, Mandya, and other areas of south Karnataka experienced thundershowers. Parts of Mysuru and Kodagu also reported hail stones and gusty winds.

As per IMD data, most parts of the city recorded rainfall from 2.10- 3.20 pm. In some areas rainfall continued till 4pm. According to IMD, on till 5.30 pm, the city recorded 17.2mm rainfall. HAL airport recorded 0.3 mm and Kempegowda International Airport recorded a trace of 0.1mm rainfall, till 5.30 pm.

As per Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) data, maximum rain was recorded in Bidarahalli- 45mm on till 5.30 pm. It may be noted that a few days back, Bidarahalli and Kengeri had recorded a maximum temperature of around 41 Degree Celsius. The KSNDMC officials said, most parts of the city recorded 10-17mm rainfall.