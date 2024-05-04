Adventure of a Lifetime

BENGALURU: Hit first, hit hard, and keep hitting – victory will be yours.” These words of his father kept ringing in Colonel Jangvir Lamba’s head as he took the uphill task of participating in the 38th edition of the Marathon des Sables, known as the ‘toughest race on Earth’. The race, covering 253.5 km done in various stages in Morocco, deep within the Sahara Desert, saw 52-year-old Lamba emerge victorious.

Despite the sheer difficulty level associated with the ultramarathon – extreme temperatures of 46-52 degrees Celsius, blisters on the feet, resurfacing of old injuries, dropping salt levels, and a general sense of fatigue – Lamba never doubted he would finish the race. He completed the six-stage race in 67 hours and seven minutes, competing against 900 athletes from 60 countries. The race took place in April.

“At no point did the thought of not finishing the race even cross my mind. It’s all about mental resilience that is associated with the endurance sport,” he explains. This mindset likely stems from early advice from his father, advice he adheres to even now. He recalls a time in sixth grade when his father asked him to do push-ups and he could barely manage five or six.

“My father then took charge and over the next few years trained us. By the time I was in Class 11-12, I was doing 500 of them. As I trained, my father would always say ‘one more’. To this day any time I’m pushing myself, I keep telling myself those two golden words,’’ says the fourth-generation Army officer, currently posted at the ASC Centre and College in Bengaluru.