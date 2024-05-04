Bengaluru rejoices as rain cools the city

BENGALURU: The first day of pre-monsoon thundershowers brought the much needed relief to Bengalureans who were reeling under the longest dry spell for the last 160 days. Thunder showers, coupled with strong winds witnessed a dip in the temperature, bringing joy to the citizen who have been waiting for Bengaluru weather to cool down.

According to IMD, before the rain started, at 2.10 pm, the maximum temperature was at 35.5oC, which dropped by 11.3oC soon after the showers.

Children, youth and seniors alike, were enjoying the rain. Many people in Indiranagar, Whitefield, Koramanagala and Sarjapura came out of their offices during lunch hours to take a walk in the rain. People were seen dancing and enjoying the rain in Cubbon Park.

However, the rain resulted in traffic jams, due to water logging near Nagawara and Horamavu underpass. The traffic police had taken to social media to issue alerts of slow moving traffic. Netizens took to social media to share images of the rain fed areas. Reels and images of people welcoming the rain started trending.