Karnataka HC won’t quash case against BTC for evading tax

BENGALURU: In a setback to bookies of the Bengaluru Turf Club (BTC), the Karnataka High Court refused to quash the criminal proceedings initiated against them by the CCB, for allegedly not depositing the crores of rupees collected from the punters and bettors towards GST and TDS, before the concerned department.

While dismissing the petition filed by Surya and Co 25 other bookies, Justice S Vishwajith Shetty observed that the allegations against the accused are very serious as they allegedly misappropriated crores of money collected by them, towards payment of GST and TDS. This is one among other allegations. Under the circumstances, the prayer made by the petitioners for quashing the FIR registered against them cannot be granted, he said.

The petitioners have challenged the legality of the crime registered by the CCB before the High Grounds police station for the offences punishable under the provisions of the Karnataka Police Act, 1963, Karnataka Race Betting Act and IPC.