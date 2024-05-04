Maid held for stealing gold, silver, cash

BENGALURU: The JP Nagar police arrested a 38-year-old woman who had been working as a maid for the past 8 years, for allegedly stealing gold worth Rs 34 lakh and Rs 1 lakh cash from one of the houses that she had been working.

The accused, identified as Manjula is a resident of JP Nagar first phase and a native of Chamarajanagar. She had been working as a maid in many households in the locality.

The elderly couple noticed four gold bangles, silver ornaments and cash missing from their cupboard, and filed a complaint with the police. They suspected the maid, as she was the only visitor to their home after the naming ceremony of their grandson.

The police inestigation revealed that the maid had stolen the gold, silver and cash over several days. The maid continued to go to work as usual to avoid suspicion, the police added.