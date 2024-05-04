Manipuris in Bengaluru remember one year of violence

BENGALURU: Hundreds of Manipuris in Bengaluru, and members of Karnataka Meitei Association (KMA) held a solidarity meet on Friday morning at Freedom Park, marking one year of violence in Manipur.

The Association members appreciated the government for deporting illegal immigrants, who are said to be the prime cause of the problems in the state, and urged the Central government and Manipur state government to restore peace in the region.

Association President Subhas Takhellambam spoke to TNIE and said that the facts of the region are misrepresented and misrepresented. Majority of the problem is caused due to the illegal immigrants, because of whom, the natives of the region have reduced in numbers.

“More than 200 lives were lost, and thousands have been rendered homeless in the ongoing conflict. We want to again bring to focus the plight of the Meitei community. Vested groups continue to exploit, and misinterpret the essence of our community.

We also face the brunt of cross-border narco-terrorism which presents a serious threat to India’s National Security. Our fight is not against any religion or community. It is against the nefarious groups who have destroyed the peaceful coexistence and harmony of the state,” said a release issued by the association.

Takhellambam said that the assoication urges the State, Centre, and the opposition to prioritize justice to the victims.