Commuters risk life and limb to cross road at Nallurhalli Metro Station

BENGALURU: With one half of the main carriageway below Nallurhalli Metro Station on the extended Purple Line closed for over two months now to rectify an issue at the station, commuters are forced to risk life and limb to cross the road at one entrance. Commuters going to and from ‘A’ entrance of the station make a dash in the face of speeding incoming vehicles.

With Metro work going on, the EPIP Road running to a length of 250metres and width of 25feet is barricaded on both ends, in the direction from Graphite India towards Vaidehi Circle. With this road shut, those emerging from ‘A’ exit reach the service road, located along GE Health Care.

BMRCL MD M Maheshwar Rao told TNIE, “A truss erection has been done at the spot to bridge a gap at Nallurhalli station. Hence, half the road below the station is blocked. Work will be completed here shortly. We will review it and try to advance the timeline.”

Meanwhile, watching commuters cross the road is a trying affair. At the corner is a curve which makes it difficult for approaching vehicles to see pedestrians a few feet ahead. Adding to the risk is a road that joins it at the spot (referred to locally as the Neil Rao Tower Road) from where vehicles surge ahead and join the service road, posing a danger to vehicle users and pedestrians.