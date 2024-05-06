Fearless feats

BENGALURU: The vibrant Rambo Circus concluded on a high note at the St John’s Auditorium on Sunday.

The travelling circus was live from April 26 to May 5 in the city, marking a remarkable comeback. The show dazzled viewers with a medley of acts, including the daring flying trapeze and a visually-stunning aerial ring performance.

A diverse troupe of 40 artistes from across the globe, including India, Russia, and Ethiopia, brought their unique talents to the stage, ensuring an entertainment-packed experience for all ages. The show will be travelling to other cities like Mangaluru, Chandigarh, Surat and Ludhiana for the rest of the month.