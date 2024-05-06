Field of dreams

BENGALURU: As the Indian men’s hockey team gears up for the upcoming Paris Olympics in July-August, Bengaluru’s own Mohammed Raheel has emerged as a standout player. Born into a family steeped in the sport, the 27-year-old showcased a sensational performance against Australia last month, despite India’s challenging 5-0 defeat. When we meet him at the Sports Authority of India (SAI), he steps aside for a quick chat from his intense training for the Olympics, now just a couple of months away.

Raheel credits his family’s deep involvement in the sport for much of his success. “I come from a hockey family – my dad plays, and my brother has competed for the state team, participated in many nationals, and attended junior camps. Inspired by them, I began playing hockey in school,” Raheel says, adding, “My family has passed down the spirit of competition and they have been a tremendous support.

My parents are very involved; my dad watches all my games, as does my mom, especially the ones in Bengaluru. They make it a point to be there on the ground for the games. My dad was my first coach. From the age of five, I would go with him to the HAL sports ground to play hockey. As I started playing professionally for the SAI, I started to observe and learn from numerous former internationals who came to the ground. This made me passionate about the game.”