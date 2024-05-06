NEET-UG held at 29 centres in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for admission to under-graduate medical courses was held at 29 district centres across the state, including Bengaluru, between 2 pm and 5 pm on Sunday. As many as 1.49 lakh candidates had enrolled for the test.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the tests in 13 languages across the country, including Kannada, but very few opted for it.

This year, the test was conducted smoothly in 557 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. More than 24 lakh students registered for NEET to secure one lakh MBBS seats.

After the test, some students took to social media and claimed that the question paper was leaked, but NTA dismissed all the allegations. In an official statement, the agency said apart from one isolated incident in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, the tests were conducted smoothly in all other centres.

The answer key will be available on the NTA website -- exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/ -- in a few days. Experts said students found the physics and biology papers to be lengthy, and while the biology paper was easy, the chemistry paper proved difficult.