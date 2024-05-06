Only 3% of women entrepreneurs get funding in India, finds report

BENGALURU: Only three per cent of women entrepreneurs in Tier 2 and 3 cities in India have access to external funding such as bank loans or equity investments, to start or expand their businesses, according to a white paper published by the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH), in collaboration with SALT-mysaltapp. The paper highlighted the perils of women entrepreneurs and lack of a level playing field in the industry.

Titled ‘At the Helm: Women Entrepreneurs Transforming Middle India’, was aimed at understanding the complex socio-economic dynamics affecting women’s entrepreneurship in Middle India, defined as Tier 2 and 3 cities. The study was conducted with the participation of 300 women across 30 cities, with a focus on businesses with a track record of at least three years and employing more than 10 people. In all cases, the women interviewed were either founders themselves, or playing a full-time, decision-making role in the family business.

The paper found a severe information gap due to the lack of gender-disaggregated data. This becomes crucial to counter stereotypes, create interest in this segment and make effective policy interventions based on data. The study noted that given the country’s achievements in high STEM and postgraduate education for girls, this trend is baffling.