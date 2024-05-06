BENGALURU: When in doubt go for a co-ord...that seems to be the new fashion mantra. The whole buzz around co-ords is quite understandable too. At a time when fashion has become extremely fluid with no rigid rules of colour coordination, sometimes it’s nice to have a less complicated, single-colour ensemble: a co-ord set. While the set is fuss-free, there are many ways to glam it up and make it fun as their OOTD (Outfit of the Day for the uninitiated)

Breaking the monotone of white, blue and any earthy colours, socialite Ila Naidu made it fun with a bright pink jumpsuit. “It was lunch and I wanted it to be a bright pop with a summer feel. Adding further colours to contrast the pink, I paired it with my multi-colour bag and Louboutin heels,” she says.

But if you are someone who loves to stick to classics, accessorising with jewellery is a good idea. Stylist Anugrah Samuel Phillip suggests some ways to glam up the co-ord in an understated way: If you are going for whites and minimalistic gold jewellery like hoops, don’t hesitate to stack it up. But don’t overdo it. Say, you are going for some earthy tones like brown, then pair it with accessories which are neutral so it does not overpower the subtlety of the colour.”