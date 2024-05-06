Water shortage hits industries, workers in Peenya

BENGALURU: Amid a severe water crisis, migrant workers in Peenya, one of the largest industrial areas in Bengaluru, are struggling to access drinking water. The area, which was receiving Cauvery water every alternative day, now gets drinking water only twice a month. BWSSB, however, said they are providing drinking water every alternative day. While BWSSB is supplying treated water to industries at an affordable rate, industrialists question why the area, which accommodates approximately 16,000 industries, lacks borewells.
Shivakumar R, president-elect of Peenya Industries Association (PIA), said, “Workers are encountering challenges in accessing drinking water. Previously, water was supplied every alternate day, and labourers used to store water and utilize it. However, water is now supplied only twice a month. Where do the migrants go, how can they afford to pay for tankers and for how long can they sustain this?” Shivakumar questioned. Why did the authorities overlook drilling of borewells in one of the largest industrial areas, while almost all residential complexes have them, he pointed out.
He also emphasized that the government, through BBMP, should provide 100% subsidy on rainwater harvesting and that most lakes lack compounds and boundaries, leading to wastage. “The construction of boundaries around lakes has to be done in summers, so during rain, water can be retained, but the authorities have not done it despite several reminders,” he added.
Another official said disrupting water supply would jeopardize the livelihoods of over 12 lakh workers, the majority of whom work for sectors like electronics, automobiles, packaging, garments, lubricants, consumer goods and pharmaceuticals. Industries have insufficient water and even workers are struggling with limited water, he said.
With the worsening water crisis in the city, the water board has decreased supply to commercial and industrial sectors to ensure adequate water for residential sections. If the situation persists, production costs will rise, the official said.
The workers highlighted that with their daily wages, it is expensive to buy drinking water. “With temperatures soaring, drinking water becomes essential, particularly for labourers who often work with machinery in humid conditions,” said Jameel, owner of a packaging industry.
Saleem, a native of Kalaburagi said, “Many of us in the garment sector require water for processing. The government has proposed sourcing recycled water, but the tendering process means we may not receive water this season at the current rate of progress.”
BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar denied that such a water problem exists in the area, and said they have not received any complaints. “We are supplying drinking water every alternative day,” he added.