Bengaluru airport Terminal 1 and flights receive fake bomb threat, FIR booked

BENGALURU: The Terminal Manager of the Kempegowda International Airport has filed a compliant against an unknown individual for sending a fake threat about a bomb placed in Terminal 1 of the airport and a few flights. A case has been registered at the Bengaluru International Airport police station on May 2 against the unknown accused and investigations are on.

T1 Manager Geetha Rani visited the police station on May 2 and alerted the cops about a mail sent to the airport mail id (feedback@bialairport.com) on April 29 morning.

She said the mail was sent by the group 'Terrorzers111' from the email address 666darktriad666@gmail.com with the IP address 209.85.218.54.

The mail received by the airport said that a group had placed bombs inside planes that would explode any time. In addition to that, explosive materials had been placed discreetly at different points inside Terminal 1 by the group, she added.

Based on her complaint, the police registered an FIR against an unknown person under IPC sections 501 (1) (b), which deals with intent to cause or likely to cause fear or alarm to the public or against public tranquility, and section 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication). Efforts are on to trace the miscreant.

Mangaluru airport in Karnataka had received an e-mail bomb threat on the same day (April 29) along with a few other private airports in the country while schools in Delhi and NCR received similar threats on May 1 while schools in Ahmedabad received threats on Monday (May 6).