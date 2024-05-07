Bygone beauty

BENGALURU : It may seem like Bengaluru is at its hottest that it has ever been but podaster Ramjee Chandran says that the city has experienced heat waves before. “For about 85 years, the record for the hottest day of Bengaluru was 38.9 degrees Celsius, set on May 22, 1931. That record was broken on April 22, 2016, with 39.2 degrees,” says Chandran. His latest podcast The History of Bangalore is filled with more such facts about the city.

The podcast comes from Chandran’s curiosity about breaking myths and finding more information about Bengaluru’s history. “I have attempted to find out more and more about the city. I thought I knew some of the history and I tried to figure out what drove some events of history at what point in time. As far as history is concerned, a lot of what is told is lost in a great deal of trivia,” says Chandran.

As with any other history project, Chandran’s research also started from archives. “I’ve been doing a lot of study, getting into the archives

and even mining the other state archives as well. I have read some 88 books written about the colonial period,” says Chandran. So far, season one has got five episodes, which are less than half an hour each. The season primarily revolves around the city’s early history up to the time that Kempegowda built the city.