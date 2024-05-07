Closing credits

Ramesh Aravind, actor-filmmaker
“I have fond memories of my films screening there. But it wasn’t just my films; I saw many great movies there. The architecture was unique, from the stairs to the parking area, which was huge and seemed to fit any number of cars. But I think all these aspects are just nostalgia for me now. I’m sure the owners had their reasons for closing the theatre. When I started in the industry, the theatre was a juggernaut, but over the years, I’ve seen many like Cauvery crumble. It feels like that’s just the way times are changing.”
Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar, filmmaker
“Cauvery is the last of the six theatres – that screened my film America America for 100 days – to close. The news is heartbreaking. Theatres may be demolished, but not the nostalgic memories! We can’t stop the changes. We have to accept them and live with the memories of our past glories! At the end of the day, they are commercial properties. For creators and audiences, it was a cultural platform filled with many memories.”
Rajendra Singh Babu, filmmaker
“Cauvery was a very beautiful theatre, but the rise of multiplexes has sadly sidelined these single-screen theatres. There’s absolutely no support from the government, either state or central, to sustain these theatres. In Europe, such theatres are places where people meet and share ideas about films. That’s why, when historic theatres began to close there, they introduced policy changes to prevent it. They offer many incentives to keep such theatres alive. Without adequate support and incentives, maintaining these theatres is very expensive and they cannot compete with multiplexes.”
Nirup bhandari, actor
Whenever we visited Bengaluru when I was young, we used to stay at a family friend’s house near Cauvery theatre. After work, dad would take us to Cauvery. That was the only theatre I knew in B’luru until I moved back after graduation. I recall it being my first experience in an air-conditioned theatre. About 20-30 minutes into the film, I would begin feeling quite cold, and my dad would request the staff to lower the AC, which they would kindly agree to do.
Sharmiela Mandre, actor
“This is such sad news; Cauvery theatre was my favourite growing up. It brings a flood of nostalgia. It was a cherished tradition for my mother and me – we, being movie buffs, would go to the first evening show on opening day right after school, usually with the whole family. Those moments were about more than just watching movies; they were about bonding over our shared love of films. Mum and I would also catch another movie at the Saturday matinee. The popcorn and the canteen offered some amazing food. They also had a mini balcony that I loved to visit on special occasions. Cauvery theatre holds a special place in my heart; it’s a part of my growing years, and I will always cherish those memories.”