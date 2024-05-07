Closing credits

Ramesh Aravind, actor-filmmaker

“I have fond memories of my films screening there. But it wasn’t just my films; I saw many great movies there. The architecture was unique, from the stairs to the parking area, which was huge and seemed to fit any number of cars. But I think all these aspects are just nostalgia for me now. I’m sure the owners had their reasons for closing the theatre. When I started in the industry, the theatre was a juggernaut, but over the years, I’ve seen many like Cauvery crumble. It feels like that’s just the way times are changing.”

Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar, filmmaker

“Cauvery is the last of the six theatres – that screened my film America America for 100 days – to close. The news is heartbreaking. Theatres may be demolished, but not the nostalgic memories! We can’t stop the changes. We have to accept them and live with the memories of our past glories! At the end of the day, they are commercial properties. For creators and audiences, it was a cultural platform filled with many memories.”