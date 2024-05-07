Karnataka: 150 ill after wedding feast, three still in hospital

BENGALURU: What was intended to be a memorable wedding celebration turned into a horrible experience for about 150 people, who were admitted to hospital after consuming food at a wedding in Channapatna taluk of Ramanagara district on Sunday. All affected individuals had consumed food in the afternoon and developed similar symptoms a few hours later.

Dr Niranjan BS, Ramanagara District Health Officer, said, “After eating, about 60 people in Ramanagara, 35 in Channapatna and 55 in Magadi developed symptoms of diarrhoea and received treatment at different hospitals on Sunday. While almost all the patients were discharged within hours between Sunday night and Monday morning, three patients continued to receive treatment at government hospitals, as of Monday,” the senior official added.

Food and ice-cream samples that were served during lunch, were sent to a lab to determine, and reports are awaited, Dr Niranjan added.