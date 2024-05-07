Pop! Why did our music stop?

BENGALURU : The school bell goes ding-a-ling...! It’s a typical ’90s after-school scene, with boys and girls in their uniforms jostling towards the outstretched arms of their parents, who are eagerly waiting on campus. I reach out to my father, and we both walk to the car as I regale him with my day’s tidings. In the automobile, the AC is on, and our talk ceases. There is another familiar much-loved tune coming from the car’s music system, popularly called a deck. There is a cassette inside, playing out Alisha Chinai’s Made in India, a classic that mesmerised music lovers of all ages in 1994.

Through the 1980s and ’90s, a new music revolution was taking shape in the Indian subcontinent, captained by a hearty talented bunch of independent musicians, who pushed the envelope of creating music that was a mix of beats and composition, stunning visuals, and lyrics that read straight from the heart. Bollywood reigned supreme, and the ’80s disco music scene of the Hindi film industry, and the advent of cable TV, inspired music for the then modern Indian, and the genre of ‘Indian pop’ or ‘Indi-pop’ was born.

Nazia Hassan, with her sublime voice and a singing style unique to the ’80s, enthralled audiences. This paved the way for experimentation, and Indians were overjoyed. In the 1990s, cable networks began to crisscross Indian neighbourhoods, shrinking our vast world through the favourite ‘idiot box’ in the living room. All things beautiful, including music, began to beam on TV, and India was swayed. This was an age that preceded the advent of the home computer, the internet, YouTube, the smartphone, and Spotify. The launch of dedicated music TV channels – MTV and Channel [V] – brought Western pop music in its video format into Indian homes, paving the way for Indi-pop to mark its place. Indians had always tuned into the legendary Binaca Geetmala with Ameen Sayani on Radio Ceylon and Vividh Bharati, at 8pm each Wednesday for over four decades, and then watched Chitrahaar, another memorable Bollywood film song show on DD National.

Succeeding generations seamlessly transitioned to the countdown shows on the cable music channels, where Indi-pop became a rage from the late ’80s onwards. Hasan Jahangir’s Hawa Hawa and Suneeta Rao’s Paree Hoon Main were hit numbers. Indi-pop welcomes an amalgamation of singers from across geographies, who played with different genres of Indian music, voices, and themes (some were into classical, others folk, while still others fusion – the opportunities were endless). Singers brought their best talents and shades of music to the stage; there was pop – Bombay Vikings’ Kya Soorat Hai; rap – Baba Sehgal’s Dil Dhadke; Sufi music – Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Afreen and Junoon’s Sayonee; Bhangra – the iconic Daler Mehendi and Bally Sagoo; and even Carnatic music – Colonial Cousins, headlined by the magical Hariharan and Leslee Lewis.