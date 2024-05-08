Adarsh Iyengar's 'Belake' number on Bengaluru water crisis

BENGALURU: If Bengaluru was notorious for anything in the past, it was for its traffic jams. But now, it seems the severe water scarcity has also made Bengaluru world-famous.

Having lived in the USA for 10 years, Adarsh Iyengar has been following the water situation in Bengaluru, and the news has been nothing short of heartbreaking for him. This prompted him to express his angst and sorrow through his music. His latest single, Belake, encapsulates all those emotions.

“Staying away from the country brought me closer to it. Bengaluru is my favourite city in the world, and it’s heartbreaking to see it in this situation. The internet is filled with news about the water crisis in the city. People are planning to leave because of the situation,” says Iyengar, speaking from Dallas.

Belake, which translates to ‘light’, is a ‘small prayer’ for the situation to improve and become brighter in the future.

“The water crisis is a universal problem. By 2030, it is predicted that 40 per cent of the world’s population will suffer from a lack of access to drinking water. There has already been a significant increase in average temperatures each year. I hope the song puts some amount of spotlight on this matter,” says Iyengar, who originally hails from Shivamogga. The music album is directed by Rakhith Thirthahalli, with music by Hemanth Jois.

A techie by profession, Iyengar has always been inclined towards music. Having participated in many singing talent shows, he has decided to use his music to spread awareness about issues. “I don’t want to make music for commercial purposes. For example, my song Jaya He pays tribute to soldiers, Forever explores the twists of fate, Hope sheds light on vitiligo, and Quit addresses the scourge of drugs,” explains Iyengar.