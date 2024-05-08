Class act with filmmaker Akarsh Khurana's 'This Time'

BENAGLURU: Reunions always have a special place in our hearts. While many might term stories of people growing apart and finding their way back years later as a cliche, most people yearn for it; to connect with who they used to be and go back to the familiarity of carefree laughter with people they grew up with. Bringing this sense of nostalgia and yearning to stage for the first time in Bengaluru, is the renowned director of Mismatched fame, Akarsh Khurana with his 80th production This Time.

“The story is centred around a college reunion and a lot of people who have passed out 20 years ago are coming back to reconnect. The protagonists are two people who used to date each other and don’t know that the other is coming. The spine of the story is what happens when they meet,” says Khurana, adding, “The play is about nostalgia and growing up and how things change over time.”

The concept of This Time germinated from Khurana’s long-standing desire to explore the dynamics of a college reunion. “I have been wanting to do a college reunion for a very long time. I thought that it’s such a wonderful setting for a play. But I was not finding the right story to tell. Then a friend of mine who has been doing research on the concept of time shared some insights which had to do with how cultures study time and the importance they give to time and clocks. A lot of ideas started marinating in my head,” explains the writer-director, who thought that this concept could perfectly blend with the setting of a reunion.