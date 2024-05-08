Bengaluru

JD(S) MLA HD Revanna taken to Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital

Revanna was escorted to Bowring by the SIT, where he was observed for about two hours, sources said.
JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna being brought for a medical check-up at a government hospital in Bengaluru, a day after he was taken into custody by SIT officials in a kidnapping case.
BENGALURU: Former minister and JDS MLA HD Revanna was rushed to Victoria Hospital after he reportedly complained of chest pain and uneasiness during a routine medical examination at Bowring Hospital on Tuesday. However, sources from Victoria Hospital said his vitals were stable.

Revanna was escorted to Bowring by the SIT, where he was observed for about two hours, sources said. The legislator underwent an echocardiogram (ECHO) and electrocardiogram (ECG) at Bowring Hospital.

However, while leaving, he complained of chest pain and uneasiness and was subsequently advised to consult a cardiologist and gastroenterologist, following which he was taken to Victoria Hospital. A physician at Victoria, where Revanna underwent further examinations, stated that he returned after receiving normal test results.

The doctor said Revanna had experienced some gastric issues, however not requiring hospitalisation.

