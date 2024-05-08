Karnataka HC: Imposing only fine will encourage rash driving

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court refused to quash the six-month sentence imposed on an ambulance driver from Chikkamagaluru district, with a fine for causing an accident, resulting in the death of the car driver and grievous injuries to three passengers.

Confirming the sentence imposed by the sessions court on S Santhosh of Nidivale village in Mudigere taluk, the high court observed that the accident indicates the speed at which the ambulance might be driven.

“If such an accused is dealt with by imposing with nominal sentence or a fine of a few hundred rupees, it would be an injustice to society as well as the victims of the accident. It would encourage negligent riders/drivers of vehicles to drive or ride their vehicles in a rash manner without caring for traffic rules or value of human life,” the high court said.

Justice Umesh M Adiga made this observation while referring to the prayer by the counsel of the accused to impose only a fine.

On April 19, 2011, the accused was driving an ambulance rashly, and at Bidarahalli village, he rammed a Maruti Alto. The driver of the car, Prakash, died on the spot and three others sustained simple as well as grievous injuries.

The trial court, in 2014, sentenced the accused to six months simple imprisonment with a fine of Rs 4,000. He challenged this before the district court which declined to interfere with the trial court order in 2016, so he moved the high court by filing a revision petition against the sentence.

Dismissing it, the high court said: “The trial court looking at the gravity of the offence and facts of the case imposed proper sentence. Neither it is too harsh nor nominal. Hence does not call for interference.”