To a healthy, happy me!

BENGALURU: In October 2023 when I went for my annual health check-up, I was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes (A1C of 8.9). I was so confident that my test result was wrong, that I retook it, only to find a result worse than what I expected! Even my wife’s diabetes markers were not encouraging, so we both decided to make some changes to our nutrition, inspired by our friend Smitha Prabhu. Smitha, a former employee of Google, had quit her corporate career to start her own company, Uddha, as a mission to help people change their relationship with food and reclaim their health after she experienced a transformation herself when she underwent a nutritional programme called WILDFIT (founded by Eric Edmeades). The science and psychology behind the regimen convinced her that most health issues result from the food that we are NOT eating enough of – fruits, vegetables, greens, nuts, seeds, good fats, proteins and water.

As the saying goes, “Eat your food as medicine, or you will have to eat medicine as your food!” The entire food industry has driven people towards a health epidemic. On 1 January, 2024, my wife and I started the three-month WILDFIT programme with Uddha and my numbers started to steadily improve. By the end of three months, I was off my medication (metformin) and had reversed the diabetes (A1C of 5.9). My energy levels significantly improved; I didn’t need afternoon naps and I have realised it’s the quality of the food that matters and not the quantity.