Traffic police to start online drive to tackle stunt riders on roads

BENGALURU: With 191 wheelie popping cases registered in slightly over 121 days, including cases against 27 minors, Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) is likely to soon start an online campaign to counter wheelies and bike stunts performed on roads. The campaign will encourage people to report incidents online, using a hashtag, to help traffic police catch the offenders and tackle the menace on streets.

Earlier online campaigns have helped traffic police catch offenders, and BTP may soon launch a new campaign to tackle wheelie cases, with special attention to social media platforms. A team will be set up to monitor information provided by the public and to track the offenders.

DCP (Traffic-South) Shivaprakash Devaraj said there is a plan for the second phase of a special drive, to nab those who indulge in acts of daredevilry on roads, posing a threat to other commuters. He mentioned that city police would identify strategic roads, including highways like NICE Road, Outer Ring Road and also stretches near schools and colleges, to catch offenders where wheelie stunts are performed regularly.

He said city police can identify more offenders through the public, as they are more active on social media. “Some share videos of wheelie performers, while others tag police on social media platforms, making it easy to nab the offenders,” he added.

DCP (Traffic - West) Anita Haddannavar said most of the leads come through social media and tracking social media handles of old offenders and their close associates helps in nabbing the offenders. She mentioned that most offenders, especially those who work in garages, pop wheelies using bikes belonging to others. The offender’s licence is suspended after the case is forwarded to RTO officials concerned, and in case of minors, their parents and vehicle owners are fined. “In case of minors, their details are shared with the RTO and they don’t get a driving licence till they attain 25 years. The fine is decided by court,” she added.

DCP (Traffic - North) Siri Gowri recently said that in the past four months, a total of 14 wheelie popping cases have been registered in North division, with the arrest of 12 accused, including two minor boys, and action has been taken against their parents and the vehicle owners. Additionally, driving licences of five accused were forwarded to RTO officials, recommending suspension.

Traffic expert M N Sreehari said wheelie performers are generally in the age group of 15 to 25, and all youngsters are eager to impress or attract others, and end up injuring other road users while performing stunts. “Parents need to look into their children’s activities. The stunts are performed on narrow and wide roads, and most often on modified bikes with fake number plates, which makes it a tough task to catch them. Police need to take strict action to control this,” he said.