Bengaluru Metro work slows down as migrant workers reluctant to return after casting votes

BENGALURU: Construction work at Bengaluru Metro projects throughout the city is progressing slowly as the migrant workers involved in the projects have not yet returned after voting in the Lok Sabha elections.

The specialised workers required for Carpentry and Reinforcement shuttering (support to concrete before it becomes solid) primarily belong toJharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director M Maheswar Rao, who inspected the progress of the Airport Line on Tuesday, told The New Indian Express, “There has been a shortage of workers on the Airport Line due to which work is proceeding slowly. I have asked the contractor to expedite it. The same labour scenario prevails across our projects.”

BMRCL is presently carrying out these projects for which the physical workforce is required - Central Silk Board to KR Pura (ORR Line). KR Pura to KIA (Airport Line), the underground line from Nagawara to Kalena Agrahara and the depots at Baiyappanahalli, Challaghatta and Kothanur.