Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project gets major funding push, Rs 2,690 crore loan okayed by EIB

BENGALURU: In a major push towards securing finance for the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP), the largest multilateral financial institution in the world, the European Investment Bank (investment bank of the European Union), has given its nod for a loan of Rs 2693 crore (300 million Euros) for the project.

In another significant development, the first step has been taken towards building the longest corridor of the suburban rail - the Heelalige-Rajanakunte line.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, Director, Projects and Planning, of Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited, which is implementing the project, told TNIE, “The EIB has given its in-principle nod for the project for 300 million Euros on Wednesday (May 8). With this approval, the loan component for the Rs 15,767-crore suburban rail project has been fully mobilised. The project is funded 20% each by the Karnataka government and the Centre, while 60% needs to be procured through loans.”

The other major lender for the BSRP is Germany's KfW Development Bank with which a loan agreement was inked on December 15, 2023, for Rs 4,552 crore (500 million Euros) and a grant of Rs 40.96 crore (4.5 million Euros).