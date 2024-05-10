Cheetah bikes get more teeth with hi-tech gear

BENGALURU: Taking another step to maintain transparency, improve the quick response timing and enhance coordination during emergencies and patrolling, the city police is upgrading its existing 363 ‘Cheetah’ patrol two-wheelers with mobile data terminal (MDT) and GPS tracking.
MDTs are electronic devices that law enforcement officers use in their vehicles to access information and enter data. The device has features such as GPS navigation, audio and video recording, and video conferencing. The GPS provides accurate location data to help officers navigate to their destinations and monitors the usage of vehicles.
Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said during traffic congestion and on narrow roads, Hoysala vehicles are unable to reach their destinations. “Hoysalas are unable to reach areas like KG Halli, DG Halli and Commercial Street, and remote areas, quickly. Cheetahs with MDT system can respond quickly and reach destinations faster.”
He said in future, Cheetah bikes will not be theme-based (white coated with black dots) like the earlier ones.
The commissioner mentioned that all 241 Hoysala vehicles have been installed with the MDT system. Even 100 cobra traffic two-wheelers have MDTs.
Unlike Hoysala vehicles, specific officers are not assigned to Cheetah bikes. They do not patrol continuously, and don’t have halt points. Each of the 111 law and order police stations has been provided with three to four Cheetah patrol bikes depending upon their jurisdictional area.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Shiva Kumar (Whitefield division) said when Namma 112 gets a call, it will trace the nearest patrol vehicle and alert it to attend to the situation. “The process will become much faster when Cheetah bike are equipped with MDT system, and response to the situation will also be faster. This will help prevent small crimes like drug peddling, fights, chain snatching and home burglary,” he explained.
Additionally, Cheetah vehicles are equipped with flashlights, sirens, walkie-talkies, gadget holders, and other accessories, with one police officer assigned to each, and are maintained with regular services.