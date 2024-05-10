Cheetah bikes get more teeth with hi-tech gear

BENGALURU: Taking another step to maintain transparency, improve the quick response timing and enhance coordination during emergencies and patrolling, the city police is upgrading its existing 363 ‘Cheetah’ patrol two-wheelers with mobile data terminal (MDT) and GPS tracking.

MDTs are electronic devices that law enforcement officers use in their vehicles to access information and enter data. The device has features such as GPS navigation, audio and video recording, and video conferencing. The GPS provides accurate location data to help officers navigate to their destinations and monitors the usage of vehicles.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said during traffic congestion and on narrow roads, Hoysala vehicles are unable to reach their destinations. “Hoysalas are unable to reach areas like KG Halli, DG Halli and Commercial Street, and remote areas, quickly. Cheetahs with MDT system can respond quickly and reach destinations faster.”

He said in future, Cheetah bikes will not be theme-based (white coated with black dots) like the earlier ones.