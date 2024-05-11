BBMP seals Mantri Square over non-payment of taxes

BENGALURU: Officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) along with Marshals on Friday morning sealed the Mantri Square mall in Malleswaram over alleged non-payment of tax arrears to the tune of Rs 50 crores.

However, this is not the first time the BBMP has sealed the mall. The authorities of the mall had previously received a stay order from the court following which normal operations resumed. Revenue officials of the BBMP stated that the mall failed to pay Rs 50 crores of property tax, forcing the civic body to serve a closure notice to the establishment. They also asked the management to stop functioning immediately. The BBMP also suspended trade licenses until further orders.