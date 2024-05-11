Reputation of male, female equal: Bengaluru court

BENGALURU: Character, reputation or feeling comes first and stands equal for both males and females, said the city civil and sessions court, rejecting the anticipatory bail to three youth, including a woman. The trio had allegedly videographed a man naked and threatened to send the video to all his contacts and the media.

Judge Mamtaz, 52nd Additional City Civil and Sessions Court, said the body of male or female is always treated as holy and the mental injuries are more heinous than the physical injuries as the act of making a naked video public will leave an indelible scar on the mind.

On April 21, the accused woman called her friend, the complainant, who is a resident of Laggere, to come to a pub at JP Nagar. He arrived at around 11 pm and the two, along with her two male friends, drank till 2 am.

Later, one of the accused snatched the complainant’s scooter key. Another accused and the woman then pushed the complainant into the car and abused in filthy language for not returning the money he had taken from the woman.

They later took the complainant near Shirke apartments in Kengeri and assaulted him. Then near Mysuru Road, they asked him to pay Rs 70,000 on that day or Rs 1 lakh the next day. Later, they took him to Sonnenahalli where one of the accused was staying and locked him up in a room. They made him remove all his clothes and videographed him.

They forced him to get a cheque book from his residence through a delivery app at that hour and made him sign a blank cheque. They threatened him that if he did not return the money by May 5, the video would be sent to all his contacts. A day after returning home, the complainant filed a complaint with Puttenahalli police on April 23.

The court noted that the case is still being investigated and if the accused persons are granted bail, they may try to destroy evidence.